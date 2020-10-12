Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0022

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Manna has a market cap of $1.44 million and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,851,740 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,027 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

