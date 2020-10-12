Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $49,802,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

