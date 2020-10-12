MarineMax (HZO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2020 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/23/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

9/22/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – MarineMax is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 227,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $28,281.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $85,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,392 shares of company stock worth $2,361,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

