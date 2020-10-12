MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
