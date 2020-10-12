Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $311.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.10. 993,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,629. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $204.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,945,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.