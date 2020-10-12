Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

