Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4,553.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

