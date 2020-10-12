Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

