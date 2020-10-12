Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.94.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
