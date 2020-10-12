Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA opened at $352.39 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.58. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

