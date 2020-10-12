Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTLS. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $45.00 on Friday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

