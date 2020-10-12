Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTLS. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $45.00 on Friday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
