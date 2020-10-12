Maxim Group Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $30.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.39 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.