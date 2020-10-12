Maxim Group Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.25. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

