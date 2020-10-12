McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 66,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,686.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

