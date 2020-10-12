Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.