Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

MDT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

