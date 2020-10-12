Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.07.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. 2,950,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.