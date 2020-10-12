Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Melco International Development from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco International Development from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Melco International Development has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.85.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

