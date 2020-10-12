Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.75.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,199.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.89 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 41.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

