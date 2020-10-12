Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,737. The company has a market capitalization of $610.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

