Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.22.

MTH stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $112.72. 354,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meritage Homes by 302.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 20.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 63,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

