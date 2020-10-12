MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

CIF stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.