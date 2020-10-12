MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

MFM stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.