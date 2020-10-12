Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFGP. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

MFGP stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

