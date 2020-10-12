Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

MU stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. 12,941,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,578,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

