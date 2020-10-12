Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.
MU stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. 12,941,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,578,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
