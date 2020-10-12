MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded MicroVision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MicroVision currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of MVIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 36,606,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,376. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 3.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

