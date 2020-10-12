Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $1.48

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $3,687.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00012700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00398156 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007746 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

