Mizuho Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

EBAY traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after buying an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

