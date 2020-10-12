Mizuho Cuts Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

PSXP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 324,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,556. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $85,022,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

