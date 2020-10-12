Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 670,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

