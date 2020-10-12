Mizuho Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,751.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

