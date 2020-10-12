MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.45.

MKSI stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

