Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,233,820. Moderna has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $528,410.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $559,973,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,173 shares of company stock worth $53,728,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

