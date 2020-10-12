Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 2,503,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,819. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

