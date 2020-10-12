Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.46 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.77.

NYSE MR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.87. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montage Resources (MR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.