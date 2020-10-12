Morgan Stanley Boosts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.88.

IBM stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. IBM’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IBM by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IBM by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in IBM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in IBM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in IBM by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

