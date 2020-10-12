Morgan Stanley Boosts Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Price Target to $14.00

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

