Morgan Stanley Raises Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

