Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $167.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.80.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

