Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

