Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12.55 Per Share

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MUT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company had a trading volume of 81,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.98. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

