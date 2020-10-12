Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12.55 Per Share

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MUT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company had a trading volume of 81,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.98. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
