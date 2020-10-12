Murray Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MUT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 739.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
