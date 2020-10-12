Murray Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MUT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 739.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

