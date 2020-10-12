My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) & CIRCOR International (OTCMKTS:CIR) Critical Comparison

My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares My Vintage Baby and CIRCOR International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CIRCOR International $964.31 million 0.62 -$133.93 million $2.62 11.40

My Vintage Baby has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIRCOR International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for My Vintage Baby and CIRCOR International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67

CIRCOR International has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.84%.

Profitability

This table compares My Vintage Baby and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A CIRCOR International -25.29% 11.73% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats My Vintage Baby on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; oil mist systems and preventative lubrication services; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Aerospace and Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; automatic recircultaing valves; and severe service and general service control valves for the end-users, OEMs, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

