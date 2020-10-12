My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) versus Crane (OTCMKTS:CR) Head to Head Analysis

Crane (NYSE:CR) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crane and My Vintage Baby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 5 0 2.71 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.43%.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 1.22% 19.07% 6.48% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane and My Vintage Baby’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.28 billion 0.94 $133.30 million $6.02 8.86 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Summary

Crane beats My Vintage Baby on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance products for the retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and financial services markets; banknotes and engineered banknote security products; retail cash office solutions; and vending equipment, vending management software, cashless payment, and wireless connectivity products for vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. Its Engineered Materials segment provides fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils to manufacture recreational vehicles, truck bodies, and trailers, as well as used in commercial and industrial building construction. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

My Vintage Baby Company Profile

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

