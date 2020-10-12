MyBit (MYB) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyBit token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. MyBit has a total market cap of $440,810.60 and approximately $10,703.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

