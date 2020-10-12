MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

MYR Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. 74,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $719.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,162. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

