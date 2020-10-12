Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJWNF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.11.
About Naked Wines
