Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWNF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

