Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.06. 409,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

