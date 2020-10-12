Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 424,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,594 shares of company stock valued at $32,224,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 67.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

