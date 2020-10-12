National Bank Financial Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.14.

BLX opened at C$42.23 on Thursday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$40.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.5157472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

