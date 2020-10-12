National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $2.75 at MKM Partners

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

